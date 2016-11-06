Residents learn about their risk of diabetes

Around 90 people attended a Diabetes Education Day event at Uppingham Surgery.

Surgery staff and members of the Patient Participation Group helped people understand their risk of developing the disease and how to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Danielle Adams, a physical activity specialist from Active Rutland, gave useful advice on how to reduce risk by diet and exercise.

Exercising regularly and watching your diet can reduce your risk of diabetes. If you are worried that you may be at risk, you could check the NHS Choices website. Your GP can arrange a simple test as part of an NHS health check,