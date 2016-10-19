Special award for Stamford health worker Rosie

A health worker received a special recognition award for her work with the out-of-hours service in Stamford.

Rosie Cave was among the teams and individuals recognised as part of Lincolnshire Community Health Service’s annual Celebrating Success Awards.

Rosie works as the out-of-hours service co-ordinator in Stamford.

More than 150 guests joined the trust’s annual public meeting held in Boston last week, before the finalists of eight award categories in Celebrating Success were honoured.

Nominations had been put forward by staff and judged by a panel which included LCHS chairman Elaine Baylis, Jenny Hinchliffe, the trust’s head of clinical services for proactive care, and Healthwatch Lincolnshire chief executive Sarah Fletcher.

For the first time, nominations were also welcomed from the public for the chairman’s award for Going Above and Beyond, which was backed in the Mercury. This went to the Louth Cardiac Rehabilitation Team.

Sadly Rosie was unable to attend on the evening but matron Jayne Ashby attended to pick up the award on her behalf.

Guest speaker David Lomas, who was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s 90th birthday honours for services to the community in Gainsborough, spoke to guests about his experiences of being involved with local healthcare.

Offering his congratulations on the day, he told guests: “I do not think we appreciate you enough, but to those of my generation, you are the tops.”

The afternoon concluded with The Emily Jane Glen Celebration of Volunteers, which saw the trust give thanks to volunteers supporting services across Lincolnshire. The volunteers were presented with a pin badge and flowers.