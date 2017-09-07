Take a minute to listen and ask RUOK?

In the run-up to World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday (September 10), Lincolnshire organisations are raising awareness that taking a minute to offer support and listen in a non-judgmental way, can make all the difference to family, friends and colleagues.

Dr Kakoli Choudhury, chair of Lincolnshire’s Suicide Prevention Steering Group, said: “People who have moved past feelings of suicide often describe realising that they did not want to die but instead wanted someone to intervene and stop them. Many say that they actively sought someone who would sense their despair and ask them whether they were okay.”

Feeling suicidal can affect anyone from any background and of any age. Last year the Lincolnshire Suicide Prevention Steering Group launched its Lincolnshire Suicide SAFE campaign, asking people to take the time to ask RUOK?

A charter that organisations and groups can sign up to was also launched, pledging to be Suicide SAFE champions.

There are resources to help start the conversation at www.lpft.nhs.uk/suicidesafe, as well as information about organisations and websites that can help further.