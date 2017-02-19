Take precautions to stop winter flu bugs

Families in South Holland and the Deepings are being told to make the most of NHS services available to them, rather than catch winter illnesses.

A campaign by NHS England in Lincolnshire, called “Don’t Let Minor Illness Become A Major Problem”, advised people to get help early after the first signs of a winter illness appear.

Dr Aly Rashid, Medical Director for NHS England in Lincolnshire, said: “Most of us accept that coughs and colds are just a part of life during the winter and if you manage to last all the way through the season without picking anything up, you are doing really well.

“The majority of winter illnesses are best treated at home, but that doesn’t mean you have to struggle on alone without help.

“Your local pharmacist can give you advice on the best way to manage your illness and let you know if there are any remedies available to alleviate some of the symptoms.”

Over-the-counter remedies for coughs, colds and sore throats are particularly important for older people and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).