UPDATE: Outpatient appointments at Peterborough and Stamford hospitals cancelled for rest of the day

Outpatient appointments at Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital have been cancelled for the rest of today (Thursday, October 20).

The trust which runs the hospitals said this morning that outpatient appointments were cancelled until midday due to problems with the telephone and computer systems.

It has now been confirmed that remaining outpatient appointments will also not go ahead.

It is not clear yet whether appointments tomorrow will be cancelled or not.

More as we have it.

