Heavy horses and crowds enjoy show

A large crowd enjoyed the fun of the 185th Rutland County Show as they made use of improved traffic access.

An estimated 13,000 people headed to showground in Oakham where a host of attractions were on offer.

Among the displays were livestock sections and a collection of 56 vintage cars.

While the heavy horses also made a welcome return to the show after a gap of 64 -years.

Emma Dodds, show director, said: “It was a brilliant day and more people attended than last year.

“I didn’t think that we could top last year’s show but we did.

“We had about 1,000 more people at the show this year and there was around 13,000 people there.

“We have had nothing but praise about the show.”

A lack of experts in the heavy horse area meant the animals were missing from the show for many years.

This year Helen Chester, initially of Cottesmore, was on hand to run the heavy horse section.

The move was a success as 46 heavy horses were entered in the show.

A major headache for the event organisers at the Rutland Showground in past years has been traffic access problems for visitors.

Emma said: “One of the things we needed to crack was the traffic problems and we did that.

“There was some traffic improvements put in place and they seemed to work.”

A one way system for Anglian Water was lifted for the day and shuttle buses also helped to alleviate the issues.

Rutland Morris performed for the crowds and there was music from groups such as D’ukes of Rutland.

Cottesmore Hunt and Hounds, tractor pulling, dog and duck show plus Atkinson Action Horses also performed.