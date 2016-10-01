Help me find a venue for thrill-packed sport

A grandfather is hoping to recruit newcomers to an exhilarating sport which combines the thrills of sailing and karting.

Kevin Lincoln, 67, discovered Blokarting when he lived in Scotland, but took a break after returning to Stamford a few years ago.

Now he is keen to get back in the driving seat, but needs to find a suitable site to use his Blokart, a mini sand yacht that can be folded down and fits in the boot of a car.

Kevin, a father-of-three, who lives in Reform Street, Stamford, with wife Cathy, moved to Scotland to work as a systems controller for Royal Bank of Scotland.

There he was able to enjoy the sport on windswept beaches near Edinburgh, but the three-wheeled Blokart can also be used on other surfaces.

He said: “Finding a suitable site without having to drive for miles is proving difficult. A large even area with short grass or a wide concrete or tarmac strip such as an old airfield would be ideal.

“I believe there is an opportunity to develop a big interest in the sport as it is suitable for all ages.”

Kevin, who retired last year and has five grandchildren, has been reunited with his kart after five years. He said: “I can’t wait to get back to it. It is so exhilarating. You are racing along just a few inches from the ground at speeds of up to 50mph, and yet providing a few simple rules are followed it is very safe.

“The worst that can happen is that the kart flips on its side, but you are protected by the mast.”

Kevin says the sport is easy to learn and could appeal to thrill-seekers aged from eight to 80.

A new kart costs around £2,000 but they can be found for half that.

Kevin goes to a gym three times a week and is reasonably fit, but he says the sport requires no great strength.

“As you get older, the hardest part is getting in and out of the low slung seat,” he joked.

Anyone who can help Kevin find a suitable venue, or who is interested in getting involved in an informal group to participate in the sport can get in touch with him at kevinlincoln@aol.com