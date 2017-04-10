Help offered to those experiencing Freeview signal interference due to 4G masts in Stamford

Help is being offered to those in the Stamford who are experiencing interference to their Freeview tv signals, as a result of 4G phone masts recently installed in the town.

The fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, gives people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

But there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted by the masts at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview.

Now at800, the company set-up under government direction, is providing free support to resolve any interference caused by 4G signals for households reliant on Freeview tv.

The company is offering free support to households that rely on Freeview for their tv to resolve 4G related interference problems, as well as giving extra support for the elderly and those that receive disability premiums (income support).

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for tv, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge. If you use Freeview alongside other tv services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Cable and satellite tv, like Sky or Virgin, won’t be affected. However, if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters and advice, but not in-home engineer support.

People who live in communal properties should contact at800 and also advise their landlords. at800 can provide free filters to landlords but property managers are responsible for the cost of fitting these.

at800 also offers extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits, personal independence payments (PIPs), attendance allowance,constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

With more 4G masts due to go live, any viewers who experience new interference to Freeview should contact at800 on 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles).