Help Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People raise smiles at Christmas

People in Rutland can help to raise a smile at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People this Christmas by supporting its brand new appeal.

Rainbows, which cares for children from Rutland with life-limiting and terminal illnesses has launched Gifts that Give – a virtual gift that gives twice.

Instead of traditional Christmas presents, Gifts that Give are a collection of alternative gifts like music therapy, hydrotherapy or a special trip out for children, young people and their families who use Rainbows.

People in Rutland select a gift online and Rainbows make the memories, it’s that simple. The purchaser will receive a personalised tree gift tag to give to the recipient as well as a certificate.

To find out more, visit www.rainbows.co.uk/giftsthatgive or contact Gill Smitherman on 01509 638058 or gill.smitherman@rainbows.co.uk