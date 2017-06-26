Help shape future of Deepings and Bourne at July drop-in days

Bourne and Market Deeping are to host four drop-in events about the future shape of the area to be run by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) next month.

Two of the events are on market days in Bourne on Thursday, July 20, from 10am until 3pm and, before that, in Market Deeping on Wednesday, July 12, also between 10am and 3pm.

Later the same day, there is a chance to see the South Kesteven Local Plan at Deepings Community Centre in Douglas Road, off Godsey Lane, from 5pm until 7pm.

Meanwhile, Bourne Corn Exchange will host a drop-in event on Thursday, July 20, between 5pm and 7.30pm.

Speaking about the Local Plan, which aims to pave the way for growth in the district until 2036, Coun Mike King, SKDC Cabinet Member for Economy and Development, said: “This is a golden opportunity for everyone to have their say on what the district is going to look like for years to come and how it can perform for everyone.

“We have a variety of ways for everyone to voice their opinion, from the general public to our business leaders and partners, so we welcome comments regarding the Local Plan’s aims and proposed policies.”