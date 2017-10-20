History of medieval Silk Road brought to life for castle visitors

Have your say

A special festival to celebrate the ancient trade routes which spanned Europe and Asia take place this weekend.

Oakham Castle is to host the two-day event.

There will be a cast of professional re-enactors bringing to life vibrant characters.

They will depict people who worked and used the medieval silk route.

There will also be stalls, craft workshops, demonstrations, ancient games and much more.

Visitors will learn about clothing, cookery, map making and ancient medicine from the route.

Councillor Alan Walters, portfolio holder for culture and leisure at Rutland County Council, said: “Oakham Castle prides itself on bringing history to life so we’re delighted to be able to host such a unique family event.

“It’s a great opportunity to find out more about a period in our history that brings together lots of different cultures from all over the world, with lots to see, do and learn.”

To mark the event pupils from Catmose Academy, in Oakham, have created Gonfalons.

These are silk banners with wooden stands to support them.

They have used traditional techniques including sewing, painting and carpentry.

Re-enactor John Steels, who is taking part in the festival, said: “It’s very rare to see an event on this scale covering such an unusual subject matter.

“The re-enactment community is really excited to be taking part.

“There are people from groups all over the country coming together for this so it looks like it’s going to be something really special.”

The festival runs from 11am to 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday with entry £1.

Details via 01572 757578 or visit www.oakhamcastle.org