Home-Start Lincolnshire volunteers tuck into a thank you lunch

Home-Start Lincolnshire volunteers enjoyed a Christmas lunch as a big thank you for their commitment to make a difference to local vulnerable families in need of support.

By giving just a few hours a week of their time Home-Start can then carefully match each volunteer to a family in need - which in turn helps transform lives.

All volunteers undergo free training to prepare them prior to their first visit, which boosts confidence and knowledge. Once this is combined with their own parenting experience they have a strong foundation to support families struggling to cope.

Home-Start Lincolnshire is currently recruiting volunteers in the area. If you’re interested in becoming a home-visiting volunteer please contact the team on 01507 308030 or e-mail enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk to find out more.