‘Homes needed more than retail park in Stamford’

A developer will hold a public exhibition on plans for up to 100 new homes in Stamford next week after deciding residential development was needed more than a retail park.

Last week, the Mercury revealed that New River is putting together an outline planning application for land, off Uffington Road, formerly the Mirlees Blackstone site, for a housing development.

The plans include a mix of house types, likely to range from two to four bedrooms, together with open space and will include affordable homes.

The former Mirrlees Blackstone site has been vacant since the foundry and other buildings closed in 2003. The site has since been cleared, leaving only the concrete foundations.

New River bought the site 18 months ago and, up until last week, it was thought the firm was looking to progress plans for a retail park, which already had planning permission.

New River director Charles Spooner said the proposed development offers the chance to bring life back into a vacant wasteland brownfield site, helping to regenerate the areas and provide much-needed homes.

He said: “These proposals will deliver up to 100 new homes within the town, enhancing the landscape and creating a high-quality environment on the edge of Stamford. We are committed to working with the local community and would like to encourage residents to attend the public exhibition and meet the team to find out more and share their thoughts.”

NewRiver will be displaying the outline proposals at Stamford Arts Centre, on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.njlconsulting.co.uk/stamford to find out more.