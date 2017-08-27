Homes plan is given green light

Plans for 11 Stamford homes have been given the go ahead despite concerns about the speed limit near the turn-off to the development’s access road.

William May Developments wants to build the homes in Uffington Road on the site of the former Hindmarch Garage as part of a wider development, which includes more houses and a residential development.

At the South Kesteven District Council Development Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, all councillors apart from Coun Mike Exton (Con) voted in favour of the latest plans being passed.

The district council had already given permission for 37 homes immediately south of the application site, as well as a 84 bedroom care home and a 21 bedroom assisted living block to the south west of it. Building work has not yet started on these phases of the development.

At this week’s meeting, councillors raised concerns that the 60mph speed limit on Uffington Road is too fast and could cause collisions near the turn-off for the new development.

Concerns were also raised about traffic posing a risk to residents of the development wanting to cross Uffington Road.

Several councillors complained that the highways department at Lincolnshire County Council raised no objections to the speed limit in its report on the plans and often do not object to similar applications being passed.

Coun Exton said: “Cars will be coming along the road at at least 60mph. I think we should stress this to highways. They have made a mistake at not looking at this in the first place.”

Coun Exton said he raised his concerns to the highways department and suggested that a crossing could be introduced in Uffington Road near the development but feels like what he has said has “fallen on deaf ears”.

In response to councillors comments, Coun Martin Wilkins (Con), the chairman of the committee, explained they would not have a strong case to reject the application despite concerns about the speed of the traffic - as “the opinion of highways is regarded highly under planning policy”.

Coun Wilkins added that he would ask Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at the county council, to meet with the members of the committee at one of their training sessions so they could express their concerns to him.

Coun Rosemary Kaberry-Brown (Con) also called on her colleagues to lobby Coun Davies. She said: “Write to him, phone him. I do not care what you do to stress to him that we do not trust what highways are telling us at the moment is right on issues like this.”