Hoping to brew up successful pub

Stephen Barker and Emily Giddings at the pub

Stephen Barker, 56, and Emily Giddings recently took over The Crown pub, in Great Casterton.

The venue has undergone a major refurb, which includes using the former pool room floor to panel the bar, in the last ten weeks.

Emily, 27, said: “After buying the pub local businessman Brian Knight contacted us to see if we would take it on.

“My dad has run outdoor bars for over 15-years and I have helped him.

“We have wanted to run a pub for years and so we accepted.

“It’s been a lot of hard work but enjoyable.

“We’re looking forward to a long and successful time running the business.”

The Crown has a long history but it closed for four months at the beginning of this year.

The pub was a Punch Taverns business but its new owner, Brian Knight, who is part of the Knight Farm Machinery team, has made it into a free house.

The size of the bar has been doubled and it stocks four hand pulled beers along with a range of lagers, spirits and wines.

Another major change at The Crown is that the pool table has been removed.

The pool room has been converted into a toilet

There are no immediate plans to fit a pool table but one could be if enough interest is shown.

The old back door to the pub has also been removed and replaced with two at the front of the business.

So far trade has proved to be good. On the opening night of June 16, people were stood four deep at the bar all night.

While the players of Tolethorpe Cricket Club and their opponents drink there after matches.

At present food cooked at the pub is not on offer to customers.

This is because the landlords have yet to employ a chef and cook.

It is planned to recruit staff to fill these vacancies soon and then the idea is to offer food too.

At the moment however people can buy pizza and burgers from food providers temporarily located in the pub car park on certain nights of the week.

The Crown is open seven days a week and between 11am and 11pm daily.

Details on the pub can be found at www.thecrowncasterton@hotel.com or on its Facebook page.