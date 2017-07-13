Hospital revamp work to finish soon

A £2m redevelopment of Stamford Hospital is set to finish at the end of this month - and an open day to show people around is being organised.

The third and final phase of the project is underway, which includes the construction of a new administration suite and imaging booking office, decorating the corridors, installing improved lighting and new flooring and refurbishing the reception area.

In preparation for this final phase of works, the hospital’s main reception desk has moved temporarily to Clinic D.

The works at the hospital in Ryhall Road are expected to be finished on Friday, July 28.

Site Manager and matron Sue Brooks said: “Our new health clinic (Clinic A) and expanded phlebotomy areas look really smart and fresh and provide better clinical rooms for staff to treat patients and more spacious waiting areas.

“We will also be running our chemotherapy and lymphoedema services in this new area.

“Over the coming weeks patients can expect to experience some changes as we revamp our reception area and corridors. However, the temporary reception desk is just a few steps away from our usual front desk.

“New signage has been installed so patients should be able to find the new areas quite easily. I would like to thank our patients, visitors and staff for their enthusiasm for the redevelopment and patience during the ongoing works.”

Since works began in December, the project has included a brand new MRI scanner - which was lifted over into the hospital site from the Morrisons car park next door - and imaging department, a new outpatients department with additional rooms for adults and children, a second ultrasound room, improved physiotherapy gym, pain management department and new clinic rooms, including Clinic A which is already proving popular.

A new Chemotherapy and Lymphoedema suite has also been added.

Sue added: “Once the redevelopment is complete we will start to plan an open day to take place in the autumn, so the people of Stamford and surrounding villages can come and see our new facilities and find out more about what we do.”

l What do you think of the work? Has it improved the hospital? E-mail your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk