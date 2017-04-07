Hospital trusts join forces to save cash

Two local hospital trusts have combined forces to form a new organisation that will run Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust came into existence on Saturday and employs 6,000 staff to provide acute healthcare to approximately 700,000 residents living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Huntingdonshire, South Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties.

Previously, the hospitals were run by two separate trusts – Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust and Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust.

Stephen Graves, chief executive of the new trust, said: “By combining the two trusts, we have been able to strengthen the clinical and financial sustainability of our hospitals, which in turn will help retain a number of services at Hinchingbrooke that had previously been clinically unsustainable.

“Under the new trust our patients should not see any changes to the services they receive.

“One of the main drivers for our collaboration was to ensure patients can continue accessing treatments at their local hospital.

“In addition, we hope to be an even more attractive prospect to new employees by providing greater opportunities to work in larger teams and across the diversity of our three hospital sites.”

By combining the two organisations, the new trust aims to deliver a total of £9m recurrent savings, which will be achieved by merging non patient-facing functions.

Regional director of improvement and delivery at NHS Improvement Jeff Worrall said: “It is testament to the hard work of staff that this ambition has been realised.

“They can be proud of their achievement today. We look forward to working with the new North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust as it seeks to provide high quality patient services for the local community.”

l The number of car parking spaces at Peterborough City Hospital increased for visitors and patients in January this year, providing an additional 150 spaces.

These improvements mean that visitors to the hospital now have access to 753 spaces.

Following this car parking enforcement will begin from April 18 to ensure the appropriate use of parking.