Hospitals to be test sites

Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been selected as a test site for training the first wave of UK nursing associates.

Over 1,000 nursing associates will begin training across the UK this December in a new role that will sit alongside existing nursing care support workers and fully-qualified registered nurses to deliver hands-on care for patients.

The role will bridge the gap between health and care support workers, who have a care certificate, and graduate registered nurses.

It also offers opportunities for health care assistants to progress into nursing roles.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse, said: “I am delighted to be involved in the introduction of this exciting new nursing role.

“Only 11 sites across the country have been chosen to deliver the first wave of training that will run over a two year period and I am proud that this trust is one of them.”

The training sites chosen will bring together a wide range of organisations including universities, care homes, acute, community and mental health trusts and hospices, among others.

The sites represent the variety of places where nursing associates will provide care for patients. For further information on nursing associates, visit: https://hee.nhs.uk/our-work/developing-our-workforce/nursing/new-support-role-nursing/nursing-associate-test-sites.