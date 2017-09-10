Hotel celebrates 25 years as a holiday venue

Barnsdale Hall Hotel recently celebrated 25 years as a worldwide holiday destination with its association with RCI Group.

Barnsdale Country Club affiliated to the RCI Holiday Exchange programme in 1992. Benefiting from a prime location in Rutland and overlooking the beautiful Rutland Water conservation area, it has long been a much-in-demand holiday option for RCI members.

Dimitris Manikis, vice president of business development for RCI Europe, said: “The staff at Barnsdale have always been 100 per cent behind us, having held a top RCI resort quality award for the entire 25 years of its operation and affiliation with RCI. For the past 14 years, Barnsdale has held the RCI Gold Crown quality rating and it can be very proud of that fantastic achievement.” Pictured above, from left, are Peter Moore chairman of BOA, Marj Anderson RCI, Barbara Hodges and Russell Waters, of Barnsdale Hall.