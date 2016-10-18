House calls in Deepings and Bourne for voting register

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) is updating its electoral register in time for next year’s countywide elections after sending out letters over the last four months, reminding people to check the information held about them.
Only those who have not responded to the letters are likely to be paid a visit before the electoral register deadline this week.
Beverly Agass, SKDC’s electoral registration officer, said: “The aim of the voter registration form is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered.
“With elections taking place in our area in May 2017, it is important for residents to make sure they are registered and able to take part.
“For those who did not have chance to return letters earlier this year, a canvasser may call at your home to check your current registration details.
“However if you miss their call, you can still respond to the letter by returning the form in the pre-paid envelope provided, as well as online, by telephone or by text.
“If you are not currently registered, you can go online to apply to register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote”
All canvassers will carry identification with the SKDC logo on it, explaining their role so as to give peace of mind to residents of whom the individual is making the enquiries at their home.
Ms Agass said: “It is particularly important that anyone who has moved address recently looks out for the form, or a call from a canvasser to ensure they are registered.”
Any residents with questions about a canvasser visiting them, or on the registration process in general, can call the elections team at SKDC on 01476 406080 or email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk