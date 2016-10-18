House calls in Deepings and Bourne for voting register

People in the Deepings and Bourne are having visits from canvassers to check whether their details are correct on the area’s electoral register.

South Kesteven District Council is updating its electoral register in time for next year’s countywide elections after sending out letters over the last four months, reminding people to check the information held about them.

With elections taking place in our area in May 2017, it is important for residents to make sure they are registered and able to take part Beverly Agass, electoral registration officer, South Kesteven District Council

Only those who have not responded to the letters are likely to be paid a visit some time this week.