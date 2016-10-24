House in Swinstead destroyed by fire

A house has been destroyed in a blaze which firefighters tackled for several hours today (Monday).

The semi-detached home, in New Estate, Swinstead – between Grantham and Stamford – was 100 per cent damaged by fire, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. Flames also spread to the roof of the neighbouring house.

Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford and Bourne were called to the fire just after 8.30am.

Six people suffering smoke inhalation were checked over by paramedics.

A cat was rescued from the property.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental.