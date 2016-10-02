How singing helps dementia

A singing group for people with dementia and their carers will soon celebrate its first anniversary – and is making a real difference to lives of its members.

Dementia Support South Lincs has been running the group, which meets at The Danish Invader pub, in Empingham Road, Stamford, for just under a year.

Participants meet on the first Thursday of the month, between 1pm and 3pm to enjoy a fun afternoon of music and laughter.

The singing group was the idea of Clive Marshall and with the help of our volunteers Sue and Ann, plus pianist Marion, his dream of a lighthearted, no pressure singing group has come to life.

Kate Marshall, one of the founders of Dementia Support South Lincs, said singing can be very beneficial for those living with dementia.

She said: “Music taps in to long-term memories and even people whose health means they find it difficult to put words together can often remember song lyrics.

“Living with dementia can be tough – for those affected and also their carers.

“We try and focus on the positives at Dementia Support South Lincs and the singing group offers the chance to have a couple of hours of fun and friendship.”

Kate said the group would like to thank staff at The Danish Invader for allowing them to use their venue and for making them feel so welcome.

Dementia Support South Lincs works with around 250 families across Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings – providing one-to-one advice and information, emotional support and activities including tai chi and an art group.

An exhibition of artwork created by members will go on show at St James The Great Church, Aslackby, this Saturday and Sunday, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm each day.

St James The Great is said to be Lincolnshire’s first dementia-friendly church.

If you would like more information about Singing Together, or any of the other activities run by Dementia Support South Lincs, contact Kate on 01778426756 or have a look at the website www.dementiasupportsouthlincs.co.uk