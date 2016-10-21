Huge cake marks a big milestone

A charity has reached its first major milestone - handing over a cheque for £20,000.

Zoe Crowson, who founded the Phoebe Research Fund to raise funds and research Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB), was delighted to meet Professor John McGrath.

The professor, who is based at the King’s College London, is carrying out essential research into the rare skin condition, which causes the skin to blister and shear at the slightest touch. It affects not only the external but internal linings and Zoe’s seven-year-old daughter Phoebe suffers from the condition.

Zoe said: “Thank you to every single person that’s helped us raise funds where 100 per cent will go into research.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many and was handed over on the anniversary of receiving the charity number exactly one year ago.”

Zoe and Phoebe also had the privilege of meeting another special person - Sohana Collins, who suffers from RDEB as well. Sohana received the Pride of Britain - Courage Award in 2015 and her mum Sharmila dedicates her life to her four girls and fundraising for a cure.

Zoe said: “I started Phoebe Research after I spoke with Sharmila a while back. What’s she’s achieved is nothing short of remarkable.”

To mark these special occasions, Charis Wedgwood who owns catering firm chef de la Madison in Peterborough, made a huge cake. The professor and Sohana got the chance to sample it and Zoe also spent several days delivering slices of the cake to key supporters of the charity, including Copthill School in Uffington where Phoebe is a pupil.

To find out more about the charity visit www.phoeberesearch.org.uk