Hundreds enjoy activities at station’s families day

Beautiful weather met RAF Wittering personnel and their families as hundreds turned out for the annual families’ day at the base on Saturday.

Every year RAF Wittering says thank you to its civilian personnel, service personnel and their families for their continuing hard work and support. As always, the organising team had arranged a host of entertaining attractions for adults and children.

Motorcycle stuntman Steve Colley gave his audience a demonstration of real skill as he pulled wheelies and put his bike through a series of dangerous manoeuvres.

Grasmere Farms from Market Deeping kept hungry people fed with craft burgers and sausages, whilst Riva Pizza from Peterborough brought their mobile ‘cuccina’ from which freshly baked artisan pizzas flowed.

It wouldn’t be a station families’ day without an air display. The RAF Tutor display team did the crowds proud with an amazing demonstration of just what the Grob 115 can do with a skilled pilot at the controls.

In addition to the creative face-painting and the hugely popular stall from RAF Wittering’s archery club, the children were entertained by Ben Elephant, mascot of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

Group Captain Rich Pratley is the station commander at RAF Wittering.

He said: “Families’ day is a highlight of the station’s year. Station personnel make a massive contribution to defence and their families and friends are that vital link.

“So it’s absolutely right that we thank them for everything they give us, that’s what the day was all about.”