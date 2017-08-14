Hundreds of exhibits at show

Have your say

Easton-on-the-Hill‘s annual horticultural show attracted over 600 exhibitors, spread across a host of categories including vegetables, flowers, handcraft and photography.

Winners of the event, which took place on Sunday (August 13) at Easton School, including several from the Cutforth family such as sister-in-laws Marion and Anne who picked up cookery and floral prizes.

Easton Horticultural Show 2017. By Lee Hellwing.

Deborah Davenport, show co-ordinator, said one of the highlights was the “absolutely outstanding” potted plants.

“We had these huge things on display in some of the marquees to really good effect.”

Games were provided to keep children entertained at the event which also included a cake stall, quiz, refreshments and a tombola.