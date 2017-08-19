Hundreds of scouts and guides at Poacher

Scouts, guides and explorers from across Stamford, Bourne and Rutland, enjoyed a week full of adventure and activities at the Linconshire Showground as part of Poacher International Jamboree.

The event takes place every four years to offer more than 100 different activities and this year was the 10th held in Lincolnshire, attracting more than 5,500 youngsters supported by more than 3,000 adult volunteers.

Scouts and guides from 2nd Stamford Town Scouts, 4th Stamford Christ Church Guides, Stamford and Bourne District Explorer Scouts and 6th Stamford, as well as Rutland, joined youngsters from across the globe including Australia, Finland and Kenya.

The Lincolnshire Showground was transformed into a mini town roughly the same size as the village of Horncastle with its own cinema, hospital and on site FM radio station.

The 100 activities the young people took part in included everything from the traditional pioneering and archery to the more adventurous climbing, power karting and even drone racing.

The Rutland group enjoyed caving, Tomahawk throwing, craft, crate stacking and a ninja warrior course and commented that they enjoyed trying out things they wouldn’t normally get to do.

Lunchtime shows also included birds of prey, emergency response scenario, motocross display and jousting!

Throughout the week both young people and adults had the opportunity to collect limited edition badges as part of the Poacher challenge.

As well as fun activities, there was also the chance to learn about protecting the environment and helping local communities.

Particular highlights included chief scout Bear Grylls paying a visit to the opening ceremony and an unplanned performance by the Red Arrows who were rehearsing in the skies above the campsite.

In the closing ceremony, each camp dressed up with the Rutland group taking on the role of comic book legends and one of the Stamford group’s being given the task of dressing as Minions. A Little Mix tribute act and Diversity also performed.

Everyone who went agreed they had a fabulous time and are counting down to the next one!