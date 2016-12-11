Hundreds of trees are decorated at the Bythams Spinney

A community woodland is ready for the festive season after a successful tree dressing day took place.

The third annual Spinney Tree Dressing event took place on Saturday, November 26, and more than 500 children and adults helped decorate hundreds of trees.

Patrick Chandler, chairman of the trust which runs The Spinney, said: “This was our best ever tree dressing day and some of the creations were absolutely amazing. It was also wonderful to see the whole community coming together . Everyone just got on with making the decorations and having a great time. Special thanks must go to The Woodland Trust for their grant which made this all possible, and also The Spinney Volunteer Team who worked so hard to make sure the day was a brilliant success.”

The day started with a fun run by children from The Bythams Primary School and then everyone got down to the serious business of putting up the decorations, guided by environmental artist, Jo Hammond. There were also circus skills with Lynn and Max Preece demonstrating juggling, hula hooping and stilt walking.

Our picture shows Harrison and Tallulah Belle Burke, both six, with a tree decorated with a freaky clay spirit.