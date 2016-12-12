Hundreds remember family and friends at Lights of Love carol concert at Thorpe Hall Hospice

Hundreds of people flocked to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Sunday for its annual open air carol concert which gives people the chance to remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas.

Three Lights of Love trees were covered with dedications written on candle decorations by the end of the concert and will now become the focus of the Christmas celebrations at the hospice in Longthorpe, Peterborough.

The City of Peterborough Concert Band played a selection of carols for visitors to sing along with, Hereward Harmony Barbershop Chorus entertained with seasonal songs and bagpiper Kathryn Johnstone rounded off the concert. Regular compere Jane Smith once again took charge of the microphone.

Lights of Love organiser Suzanne Ostler said: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many familiar faces to Lights of Love again this year and to give people chance to include family and friends who are no longer with us in their Christmas preparations.”

- Venues across the region are being invited to host their own Lights of Love tree. Ask staff, visitors, students and colleagues to write a dedication, words of inspiration or seasonal greetings on one of Thorpe Hall’s special candle decorations to hang on a workplace Christmas tree in return for a donation.

To find out how to get involved call the fundraising team on 01733 225999 or e-mail thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org