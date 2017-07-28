Hundreds see arts exhibition

Hundreds of people visited Bourne Town Hall over the weekend to see Rebirth - an art installation put together by the town’s schools.

Organised by Rebecca Beavis, Bourne Westfield Primary Academy arts director, Helen Graham, a local artist, and Lucie Lawson, art teacher at Bourne Academy, the collaboration involved seven schools, who all worked together to produce an installation of over 2,000 butterflies in what was the old court room.

Downstairs was a collection of additional work from local children featuring artists as young as two up to the age of 18.

The exhibition opened with a preview evening on Thursday last week when a range of presentations were made.

And during the weekend the exhibition was visited by more than 850 people.

Charles Houseago, chairman of Bourne Town Hall steering group, said: “The popularity of the event and feedback given by all who have attended has exceeded all our expectations and we are delighted with the response.

“This is the first steps in putting the Town Hall on the map as a credible venue for the arts and we are looking forward to the future.”

With the support of local businesses, a raffle at the event raised over £700. This money will go towards the Town Hall project to convert the building into a community arts centre.

Rebecca said: “We are all thrilled with the huge success of the project, and by the support given by the local community; it has been a great way for our whole town to work together.”