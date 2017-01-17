Identity of fatal house fire victim is revealed by coroner’s office

The identity of a woman who tragically died in a house fire in Rutland earlier this month has been released.

The office of HM Coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire today named the victim as 47-year-old Antonia Fleur Liddle.

It is believed she was asleep at her home in The Leas, off Main Street, Cottesmore, when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4.

Despite the efforts of emergency services personnel called to the scene, she later died in hospital.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has previously said it believed the fire was started by bedding coming into contact with a halogen heater.

