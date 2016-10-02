In Bloom efforts are recognised with awards

At the East Midlands In Bloom ceremony on September 14, a number of special awards were given in recognition of individuals’ outstanding achievements, in addition to Oakham’s overall Silver Gilt award.

Michael Young was awarded Bronze in the Frank Constable Award for best residential garden.

The Wheatsheaf and Lands’ End both received Gold for Best Hotel or Pub Garden and Best Retail Commercial Premises, with Les Dalby receiving a Judge’s Award for the ‘immaculately maintained gardens’ at Lands’ End.

In the Best School Garden Award, Brooke Priory was awarded a Certificate of Achievement.

The awards were presented to the winners at the Oakham In Bloom AGM last week.