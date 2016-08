The Burghley Horse Trials 2016 got underway this morning, Thursday September 1.

And one of the first people through the gate was our photographer David Lowndes to capture the first action of the opening day.

Burghley Horse Trials 2016 Burghley Horse Trials 2016 EMN-160109-114113009

We’ll be bringing you more from Burghley throughout the famous four day event which runs until Sunday, September 4.

Burghley Horse Trials 2016 Landrover Stand EMN-160109-114358009

Burghley Horse Trials 2016 Burghley Horse Trials 2016 Oliver Townend EMN-160109-114139009

Burghley Horse Trials 2016 Anne Brown a nd Becca Stubbs from Robinson's of Stamford on their stand at the show EMN-160109-114235009