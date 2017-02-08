‘Incredible milestone’ for Corby Glen academy as school is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

An academy threatened with closure a few years ago has made significant improvements and has been praised by Ofsted.

Following a two-day inspection at Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen, the school was rated ‘Good’ by inspectors across all categories.

A “determined and effective” Principal and his team have been praised by the inspectors for improving the quality of education at the academy.

The report says: “Strong leadership by the principal, with effective support from the increasingly skilled members of the leadership teams, has ensured that the school now provides a good quality of education.”

Alongside the academic improvements, inspectors also recognised the changing perception of the school in the local community. The report said: “The school’s reputation locally is growing and more parents are choosing to send their children to the school. This is reflected in the rising number of pupils on roll. All the available places in Year 7 have been filled for the last two years.”

Inspectors were also impressed with the changes that have taken place at Charles Read since joining the David Ross Education Trust in 2013. They said: “The school has benefited very significantly from support from a sponsor trust. The trust has made a strong contribution to improving the school’s facilities, strengthening leadership and improving the quality of teaching.”

Inspectors also said:

The school’s small size and the relatively small class sizes mean that class teachers know their pupils extremely well.

Pupils’ behaviour is good and often exemplary.

Pupils’ achievement has improved since the last inspection, especially in English, mathematics and science.

The school’s provision for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities is good.

The strong enrichment programme contributes well to pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development.

Pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education or training.

The quality of leadership is enhanced by a dedicated and effective governing body.

Robert Sloan, Executive Principal at Charles Read Academy, said: “I am delighted that our academy is now rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted. This is an incredible milestone for our academy and something that we have all worked tirelessly to achieve.

“Not only did the inspectors recognise the significant improvements we have made to the quality of education on offer, but what is perhaps most pleasing is the inspectors’ comments about the support we receive from our community.

“The academy has come a long way over the last few years. We are now oversubscribed in Year 7, amongst the most improved schools in the country and we are offering opportunities that are defining the education of the students at Charles Read.

“Charles Read Academy is a school rooted in our community, and it is only through the support of everyone associated school that we have been able to achieve what we have.”

In the report, inspectors asked the school to challenge pupils more to achieve higher standards and also to tackle persistent absenteeism by some pupils.