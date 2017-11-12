Incredible Tolethorpe costumes on sale

Tolethorpe’s new costume designer Miriam Spring Davies sifts through the racks of clothing

Now that the auditions have taken place and the 2018 season plays have been cast, the wardrobe department comes alive. It’s that time of year when designs are drawn up and measurements taken.

But to make room for next year’s costumes, there is a need to create some space at Tolethorpe Hall. The Stamford Shakespeare Company has carried out a very early Spring clean and sorted through all the stock rooms to get ready for a sale of some of its incredible costumes.

Eras range from Medieval to Roman, Elizabethan to Georgian, Restoration to Victorian.

The costume sale will take place on Sunday, November 19, from 10am until 4pm, at Tolethorpe Hall, near Stamford, and is open to everyone. All stock must go so everything will be at bargain prices.

Overseeing the event is Miriam Spring Davies who has recently been appointed costume designer for the company.

Miriam graduated from Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts with a first class honours in design for performance, specialising in costume design.

At the Rio Webfest she won best costume design for the web series Ren: The Girl With The Mark for which she was costume designer and wardrobe mistress.

Miriam’s first role with the Stamford Shakespeare Company was in 2013 as part of the voluntary wardrobe team working on costumes for that season’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She returned to the Company in 2016 and took inspiration from the TV series Game of Thrones to design the stunning costumes for Macbeth. This year she was responsible for the beautiful creations in both A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hobson’s Choice. In future, Miriam will be responsible for costuming all three productions every year.

She is already hard at work on designs for the 2018 season, an important one for the company as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Miriam will head the costume team, which includes wardrobe mistress Anne Mason, and a group of volunteers consisting of school teachers, who taught dress making and tailoring, those who took A-level dressmaking and those with a love of theatre and making things. Abilities range from highly skilled to sewing on buttons and everything in between.

If anyone is interested in joining the wardrobe team or has any material they would like to donate contact company administrator Lynnette Ford on 01780 754381.