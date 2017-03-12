Information night in Bourne for parents interested in adoption role

Lincolnshire Adoption Service is looking for new families to come forward and give loving homes to children in need.

An adoption event is taking place at Bourne’s Salvation Army Hall in Manning Road on Thursday, March 23, from 7pm until 9pm.

Parents interested in adopting children can meet a number of approved adopters who will be on hand to talk about their experiences and the rewards it can give.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

“Adopting a child really can be a hugely rewarding in providing children with loving homes and the family unit most of us take for granted.

“Our adoption service is rated as outstanding and there is lots of support given to adopters throughout the process.

“Take time out to attend one of our events and find out a bit more from those who have adopted – it might just be the life-changing experience you are looking for.”

Anne Johnson, Adoption Team Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “We hope that anyone who has been thinking about adopting will come along to hear from adopters about their experiences and take the opportunity to ask questions which will help them to understand the process.”

For more information, or to book a place, call 01522 554114.