Injured soldier from Stamford bares all for new military book

A soldier who was seriously injured in Afghanistan says he’s proud to be featured in a new book celebrating the strengths and vulnerabilities of armed forces personnel.

Paratrooper Luke Morrison had to have his lower leg amputated following a blast in Afghanistan in 2011 was asked to feature in the new book by renowned photographer Michael Stokes.

Luke Morrison EMN-160411-135335001

The ‘coffee-table’ book called Invictus is released later this month and features nude and partially nude photographs of 15 severely wounded veterans from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, who lost a limb or multiple limbs.

Of the 15, 10 served in the United States Army or Marines and the remaining five served in either the British Army or The Royal Marines.

Luke, 28, who lives in Stamford, said he found out about the book from a friend from the Armed Forces, who was also taking part and was thrilled to get involved.

He had no qualms about being asked to pose in the nude with the aim of the book being to show both the strengths and the vulnerabilities of members of the Armed Forces who have served their countries.

Luke said: “Michael is a famous photographer in America so it was an honour to get involved.

“To be alongside some of the guys that have been involved in the same things I have, it’s a privilege really and it’s exciting to be featured in a book.”

Luke has been a personal trainer since 2013, running his own business called Target Business and classes at both Rhino’s Gym, off Ryhall Road, and Fusion Fitness, in Cherryholt Road.

He keeps in shape but says prior to the photography shoot, which took place in London in the Summer, he kept a clean diet and made sure he was in good shape.

But added: “I didn’t feel uneasy or uncomfortable during the shoot.

“I found Michael very easy going and very professional. He is very caring and you can tell he cares a lot about you.

“We’ve kept in touch since the shoot and I can now call him a friend.”

The book is released later this month and more details can be found by visiting www.MichaelStokes.net