Inspectors rate Casterton College as ‘good’

Casterton College Rutland has been rated ‘good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection which highlighted the vast improvements that have been made in the last 18 months.

Under the leadership of Principal Carl Smith, who took over the running of the school in summer 2015, the report, which was conducted in December, states that “the principal’s excellent leadership inspires trust and confidence in the whole-school community.

“Leaders and managers have taken determined action in response to the previous inspection and successfully brought about rapid improvements.”

The report also highlighted improved attendance, outstanding behaviour of pupils and the passion of teachers and pupils about their chosen subjects. The conduct of pupils was described as ‘exemplary’. The sixth form was also praised for having good leadership, teaching and extra-curricular activities.

The school was last inspected in November 2014 when it was rated as ‘requires improvement’.

Mr Smith said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the latest report reflects the changes that have been made in the last 18 months to ensure the progression and development of our students. The inspectors said we’re ‘on the brink of outstanding’ which is very encouraging.”