Inventor aims to inspire next generation

A madcap inventor has visited a primary school in a bid to inspire the next generation of creators.

Colin Furze, 37, who has built a flame-throwing guitar and a hover bike, headed to Linchfield Community Primary School, in Deeping St James.

He spoke to 360 pupils drawn from Linchfield, William Hildyard Primary School and Deeping St James Primary School.

Former plumber Colin, took some of his inventions including anti-gravity boots and carried out some simple experiments.

He said: “Hopefully it will make them interested in inventing and they will go onto become the next Colin Furze.”

Andy Fawkes, headteacher of Linchfield school, said: “We hope this will generate enthusiasm in the children and allow them to tap into Colin’s creativity and also inspire them.”

Colin, pictured, also used the visit last week to promote his new guidebook called This Book Isn’t Safe.