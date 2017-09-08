Inventor pens book to reveal his work secrets

A madcap inventor is revealing the secrets of his designs with the launch of his first book.

Colin Furze, 37, has penned the guidebook This Book Isn’t Safe!

The inventor of a homemade hover bike and flamethrowing guitar has listed instructions for 10 crazy inventions to try at home.

The final item to be made is a three wheel downhill racer to ride.

Former plumber Colin, of Stamford, said: “I had thought of writing a book and then the publisher Puffin approached me.

“I do videos on YouTube but I wanted something that anyone could pick up and look at.

“A lot of kids were saying to me that they wanted to do what I do but that they didn’t know how to start. This will help them.

“People might pick it up and it will give them the confidence and skills to go further.

“I hope that it inspires people to learn new skills.”

The book is aimed at youngsters aged nine years plus.

Colin though is hopeful that some adults will make the inventions in the book too.

The book features Colin creating the inventions with step by step instructions written alongside.

The text is illustrated by photographs featuring Colin and drawings to help construct the items.

There are handy tips included in the book to help those who are young or less skilled.

This Book Isn’t Safe! gives fans a unique-behind-the-scenes look at the world of the inventor.

Colin, who has five million subscribers on YouTube, and over 400 million video hits, said: “I have enjoyed putting the book together.

“I approach each project and show how to work it out and do it.

“I try to help build up practical skills, have fun and solve problems.”

The inventor has not ruled out writing another book on his work.

He said: “I have been working on This Book Isn’t Safe since February. It’s been quite a long process but I have enjoyed writing it.

“If people are interested in the book then I would be interested in doing another one.”

While this book is aimed at youngsters, a second book would be aimed at an older audience.

Colin holds six Guinness World Records including the longest motorcycle, the fastest toilet and the fastest speed achieved on a mobility scooter.

He has also built a Second World War themed bunker in his garden under his shed.

It won the #NotAShed category in the 2017 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition.

He is now hoping to win the overall national competition.

The hardback copy of This Book Isn’t Safe! by Colin Furze published by Puffin is priced £14.99 and it went on sale yesterday.