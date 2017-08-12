It’s a wet start but the Big Clean is now underway

It was a wet and early start on Wednesday morning but South Kesteven District Council’s Big Clean initiative is now underway.

The programme is tackling not only litter, but also weeds, graffiti, fly-tipping and broken bins in the district’s ‘grotspots’ as part of a major push by the council, working with businesses and volunteers.

The teams will also clean roadsigns, wash pavements, remove moss and bird mess. The district council is also coordinating its efforts with Lincolnshire County Council to cut vegetation overhanging footpaths.

Leader of the council Matthew Lee (Con) joined other district and town councillors as he launched the initative in Red Lion Square in Stamford.

He said: “Litter and the cleanliness of our streets are consistently among the top five issues for our residents. Cleaner streets benefit us all by making our villages and towns more attractive places in which to live, visit and invest.

“I’m delighted that the Big Clean is underway and that so many residents have helped identify more than 500 areas of the district that need attention. I look forward to seeing all the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos!”

The first phase of the programme is due to continue for 12 weeks, after which two permanent teams will be retained to continue to tackle the issues across the district.

Dozens of businesses and volunteers have also signed up to support the campaign as operations are rolled out.

SKDC’s cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley (Con) said: “The enthusiasm for The Big Clean across our communities, businesses and volunteers has been excellent.

“Everyone see the benefits of the streets being cleaner and tidier and we encourage even more people to get on board via our website and social media or by giving us a call. It’s such an exciting project, I hope everyone will continue to give us their support.”

Residents are encouraged to continue identifying ‘grotspot’ areas using the council’s map-based application on its website www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or by calling 01476 40 60 66.

The campaign is also on social media, follow #SKBigClean.

n Tell the Mercury about your grotspots as well by e-mailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk