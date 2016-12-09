It’s beginnning to look a lot like Christmas in Bourne

This year’s Bourne Magical Christmas Fayre was hailed as one of the best ever and saw huge crowds gather in the town centre.

People of all ages headed to North Street on Saturday for the popular annual event which coincides with the town council’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Keith Read on his cycle with assiatant Karen MacQuarre EMN-160312-221443009

There was live music throughout the day, plenty of stalls selling Christmas goodies and tempting food and drinks, and fairground rides for children.

Paul Fellows, from Bourne Events Team, said the addition of a stage with professional sound and lighting system made a big difference this year.

He said: “The stage was a very useful asset and meant the many school groups and other performers could clearly be seen and heard by everyone.

“North Street was absolutely buzzing with activity and we also had a craft fair in the Corn Exchange and Father Christmas was present in Wake House.

A view of the crowds EMN-160312-221540009

“People from all over Bourne, and beyond, attend what has become a hugely popular annual event. It’s lovely to see so many local residents coming together and getting into the Christmas spirit.”

The lights were switched on at 4.30pm by Mayor of Bourne Colin Pattison with assistance from princesses Elsa and Anna from the Disney film Frozen.

Bourne Business Chamber was the event’s main sponsor and organisers are grateful for its ongoing support - and that of the volunteers who help make the day a success every year.

LDC dancers in action