It’s raining gold medals on 10-year-old Joshua

A 10-year-old from Bourne who has a form of dwarfism is celebrating after bagging seven gold medals at an international sporting event.

Joshua Waring picked up his impressive haul at The Seventh World Dwarf Games at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

The Bourne Westfield Primary Academy pupil won two of his golds in team events – football and boccia (a game related to bowls) – and five in individual track and field sports .

Joshua, who lives with parents Nicola and Kevin and twin sister Megan also picked up bronze medals in basketball, and in hockey - a sport he had never even played before the event.

His proud dad Kevin said: “He is feeling really good. Everybody has asked how he got on and high-fived him and told him ‘keep going’.

“As a family it is absolutely fantastic for us to watch him participate. The thing is, it is not just one person, we support everybody else’s child as well. The feeling that they are all doing well is absolutely amazing.”

Joshua was able to go to the games after his parents launched an appeal to raise £3,000 towards the cost of him competing.

A flood of donations was received from Bourne residents and businesses, and fundraising events were held including a children’s disco at Bourne Abbey church hall.

Kevin said: “The support from the local area has been amazing.”

It was the first time Joshua had competed at the World Dwarf Games, but he has taken part in the annual National Dwarf Games in Birmingham, where he has won three gold and three silver medals.

He also plays for the Dwarf Sports Association football team and previously played for Bourne Town Juniors FC.

Following Joshua’s success in Canada, Kevin insists the family will continue to encourage him to play sport.

He added: “He will be doing exactly what he has been doing in the Birmingham National Dwarf Games and we are not going to stop.”