JD Wetherspoon would invest £1.5m in new Bourne pub

Pub firm JD Wetherspoon could invest £1.5m into Bourne - and create 45 new jobs - if submitted plans get the go-ahead.

The chain, which has branches in Stamford and Oakham, submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council to transform the former Jenny May and Wands shops in North Street, Bourne, into a pub.

The planning application has not yet been considered by councillors but a spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said if the plans were given the green light, it would represent a huge investment in the town.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are keen to open a Wetherspoon pub in Bourne and have submitted a planning application for a site in North Street.

“We will await the outcome of the planning application and at this stage there are no on site or opening dates.

“We have enjoyed great success with our pubs in the region and believe that one of our pubs in Bourne will be welcomed by local people and also act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the town.

“If the pub were to get the go-ahead then we would be looking to invest around £1.5 million and also create 45 new jobs.”

Rumours have been circulating for months that JD Wetherspoon was interested in Bourne and earlier this year Jenny May owner Jenny Richardson confirmed she would close in the spring after being served notice. Wands has been closed since May 2015.

The application states that the building is deteriorating while empty and the work would “ensure the future of the building and its attractiveness”.

The customer area would be entirely on the ground floor with a staff area on a newly-created first floor. The application asks for a small extension to accommodate this.

Local history artwork and locally-commissioned sculptures would be displayed around the premises and a fireplace would be installed as a focal point.

An outdoor area would also be created for smokers.

JD Wetherspoon would be the latest in a long line of national and international chains to open in Bourne, following in the footsteps of Costa, McDonald’s and Subway, with Lidl also on its way and set to open before Christmas.