Jobs at risk as Tesco plans to cut size of store in High Street, Stamford

Jobs have been put at risk as supermarket giant Tesco prepares to downsize its store in the centre of Stamford.

The Tesco Metro store, at 46-51 High Street, is due to close on January 7. Following a refit it will reopen as a new, smaller, Tesco Express store.

Tesco Express stores are typically less than half the size of Tesco Metro stores and consequently require fewer staff to serve customers.

Around 40 people are believed to currently be employed at the Tesco Metro store.

It is understood that Tesco has begun a consultation with staff and that process is currently ongoing.

Tesco said those affected would be offered support.

A spokesperson said: “Making the changes to the store was a difficult decision and our priority is to do everything we can to find roles within Tesco for those colleagues affected.

“We are looking forward to opening the refreshed store and serving people in Stamford.”

The store is expected to be closed for between three and five weeks while the refurbishment is carried out.

Tesco has not revealed what will happen to the part of the building which will no longer be required.

Small convenience stores have been enjoying a boom in recent years as changing shopping behaviours have seen people make smaller, but more frequent purchases rather than carrying out a big weekly shop.

Bigger stores run by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons have faced tough competition from discounters such as Aldi and Lidl and online stores in recent years.