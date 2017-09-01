Join panel to oversee councillors expenses

Lincolnshire County Council is looking to recruit new members to the Independent Remuneration Panel, the group that oversees the rules on what its councillors can claim in allowances and expenses.

Local Government has a reputation for rigorous standards of transparency and accountability and the IRP, a group of local people with an interest in public services, helps to reassure the public those standards are being maintained.

To be considered for membership of the panel, you must either live or work in the area covered by the county council. You will also have to be a clear, objective thinker, have the ability to analyse information and be politically independent.

Panel members are eligible for a modest fixed annual allowance and expenses are paid for travel and subsistence.

To get involved, contact Nigel West, Head of Democratic Services, Lincolnshire County Council, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln LN1 1YL or call 01522 552840.