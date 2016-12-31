Join team of friendly welcomers at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral is looking for volunteers who would like to join its team of welcomers.

Welcomers are often the first person visitors speak to on arrival at the cathedral and they have a vital role in being a friendly face, sharing information, answering questions and understanding the needs of visitors.

Volunteer welcomers do not necessarily have to have a Christian faith themselves, but they should be happy to present the cathedral’s worship and ministry to visitors in a positive light. A full role description is on the Cathedral’s website and training will be given.

To find out more call Lisa Foulkes-Arnold on 01733 355306 or email volunteer.coordinator@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.