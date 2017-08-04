Joshua set to represent Team GB at Games

The parents of a talented 10-year-old sportsman from Bourne are celebrating after raising £3,000 so he can represent his country at a sporting event in Canada.

Joshua Waring, who has a form of dwarfism, will be representing Great Britain in a range of sporting disciplines. including football, swimming, cycling, and track and field at The Seventh World Dwarf Games in Ontario.

Last year his parents Nicola and Kevin and the parents of fellow Bourne youngster Jack Anderson launched an appeal to raise £3,000 to cover the cost of both boys competing in the competition.

Jack has had to pull out of the competition but Joshua will be heading to the games next month thanks to a series of fundraising events and donations from residents and groups, such as the Bourne Lions and the scouts.

A proud Nicola said: “He loves his sports. It is just an amazing opportunity for him to do this.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have been given by local businesses, it is a fantastic opportunity for Josh to compete on an even keel.”

To raise cash for Josh, who attends Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, a series of fundraisers such as a children’s disco at Bourne Abbey Church were held.

Joshua’s parents also sold items on a stall at Bourne Christmas lights switch-on last year and Bourne Town Juniors Football Club U10s who Joshua plays for fundraised for the youngster.

Joshua is a member of the Dwarf Sports Association and, once a year, he competes in the National Dwarf Games in Birmingham, where he has picked up three gold and three silver medals.

The cash that has been raised will cover, training, transport and accommodation for Joshua.

Although £3,000 was the fundraising target to send both boys to the games, Nicola said that Joshua needs the additional cash as costs for the trip are higher than expected and if there is any cash left over from the fund after the competition, it will be donated to the Dwarf Sports Association.

Joshua has no history of dwarfism in his family and his parents and twin sister are all average height.

Founded in Chicago in 1993, The World Dwarf Games are held every four years.

The games start on August 5.