Joy after charity cricket event raises £25,000

A charity cricketing event has raised £25,000 for a charity which supports young people injured through sport.

BGL Sport Bash included a 20:20 cricket match where local legends took on a team of cricketing stars, including Geraint Jones and Adam Hollioake which took place on the main field at Stamford School in July.

The beneficiary of the event was the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports The Seb Goold Trust and #TeamGeorge and the £25,000 raised this year takes the total raised through the event to £120,000 since its inception in 2014.

The Seb Goold Trust and #TeamGeorge are two causes very close to the heart of event organiser Dean Headley, who is the games master at Stamford School as Seb Goold and George Robinson, the beneficiary of #TeamGeorge, both sustained life-changing injuries while involved in sport and are school pupils.

Dean, a former England cricketer, said: “The Matt Hampson Foundation is a great charity and I am just pleased to help them.”

Dean will also be leaping out of a plane to raise cash for another charity close to his heart.

He will be competing a skydive at Sibson Airfield on Sunday with fellow former cricket stars Simon Jones and Darren Maddy in aid of the The Professional Cricketers’ Association Benevolent Fund, a charity that helps current and former cricketers when they face hardship.

They decided to do the jump after the PCA asked players to raise cash to coincide with its 50th legacy year and four cricket fans have even agreed to do it with them.

Dean said: “The Benevolent Fund is so important for former players who have different emergency needs when they finish playing. I remember the great Tom Graveney getting a stairlift from them when he was no longer capable of going upstairs and I know of players who have hit such hard times that they have been found sleeping on the streets.

“Raising a little money for them between the three of us as well as the four cricket fans that have signed up will be a small part in the collective fundraising of the legacy year.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com and search for pcaskydive.