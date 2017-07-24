Judges assess floral displays in two towns

Judges have been eyeing up floral displays in Bourne and Oakham.

A panel of judges from East Midlands in Bloom visited both towns last week.

Judges were driven around Bourne in style on Thursday by the clerk to the town’s council Ian Sismey in a vintage Rolls Royce with members of the Bourne in Bloom committee.

Among the places judges visited was a garden at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, the Wellhead Park and Bourne Mill.

Brenda Jones, of Bourne in Bloom, said that judges seemed impressed with the cleanliness of the park and enjoyed visiting the mill.

She said: “They liked the mill, they were complimenting us on the amenities there. They were very impressed with the cleanliness of the park.”

And the following day, while in Rutland on Friday the judges were shown Oakham in Bloom’s ‘Bloomin’ Roadworks’ displays, which include signs and cones in shop windows, which were decorated by pupils from schools in the area including English Martyrs Catholic Voluntary Academy and Oakham’s brownies.

They also visited roadwork-themed displays at the castle, outside the library and visited other picturesque sites in the town such as the Lands’ End outlet store and English Martyrs school where a garden has been created.

Oakham in Bloom’s new floral displays were installed to cheer up residents frustrated by roadworks in the town.

Chris Morten, chairman of Oakham in Bloom, said:“They [the judges] couldn’t give anything away but they spoke well about what we do and how we rose to the occasion because of the roadworks.”

Earlier this month, Uppingham was visited by East Midlands in Bloom judges and is due a visit in the Britain in Bloom competition next month.

All three will find out how they’ve done in the regional awards at a ceremony in September.