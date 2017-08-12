Judges in town to look at floral displays

Judges from Britain in Bloom cast their eyes over floral displays in Uppingham on Tuesday.

Uppingham is a finalist in this year’s Britain in Bloom (BIB) competition after winning gold in last year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition. It stands a chance of winning BIB’s ‘small town category’ and will find out if it has won at a ceremony in Llandudno, Wales on October 27.

The judges were taken on a tour of Uppingham by Pam Dalby, chairman of Uppingham in Bloom and were accompanied by other town representatives such as mayor Alec Crombie.

Pam gave judges a presentation on the town at Uppingham Parish Church Hall before the tour which saw the group visit various places such as Uppingham’s tree trail and Tods’ Piece park.

From left, Rutland County Council councillor Marc Oxley, chairman of Uppingham in Bloom Pam Dalby, deputy garden manager of Uppingham School Keith Dunne, mayor of Uppingham Alec Crombie, Britain in Bloom judges Kate Dagnall and Brendan Mowforth and Uppingham First secretary Ron Simpson Photo: Lee Hellwing